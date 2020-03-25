Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,948 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after acquiring an additional 328,396 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after acquiring an additional 434,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 869,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.