Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

