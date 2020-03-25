Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,323 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

