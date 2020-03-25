Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.