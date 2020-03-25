Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

