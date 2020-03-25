Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.