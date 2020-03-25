CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of CarMax worth $49,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $7.56 on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 3,036,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

