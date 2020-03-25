Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Carnival by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

