Carnival (LON:CCL) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Carnival (LON:CCL) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,285 ($43.21).

Shares of Carnival stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,120 ($14.73). The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,289.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,096.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 1,625 ($21.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,249 ($55.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

