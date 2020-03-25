Carolina Financial (CARO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) recently:

3/23/2020 – Carolina Financial was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.65 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Carolina Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Carolina Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/5/2020 – Carolina Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Carolina Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Carolina Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of CARO stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth $18,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 373,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,208 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

