Carry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $531,222.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $531,222.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.45 or 0.04187517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036825 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,359,981,890 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.