Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Purchases 720,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,773,600.00.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 230,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,667,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 30,621 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $2,665,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 73,471 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,897,755.93.

On Friday, January 31st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 190,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,700.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $8,045,681.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 11,066,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,946. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.10%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 61.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

