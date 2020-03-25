Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$409,287.36 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total transaction of C$409,287.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,460 shares in the company, valued at C$4,682,192.60.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. Cascades Inc has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 1.1343731 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

