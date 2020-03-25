Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.54. 538,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

