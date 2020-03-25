Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CTLT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 68,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

