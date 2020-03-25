Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post sales of $11.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.26 billion and the lowest is $10.96 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $13.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $48.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.66 billion to $50.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $50.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

