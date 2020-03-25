CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3941 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

KNG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 20,638 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.

