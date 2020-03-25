CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 1,078,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

