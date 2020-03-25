Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.08. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,957,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,904,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.