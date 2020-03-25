CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 362.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. CELYAD SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.