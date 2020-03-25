Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cenovus Energy worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 14,280,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

