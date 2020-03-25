Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,406,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,495,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

