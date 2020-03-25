Centauri Trading Up 42.9% This Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market cap of $31,217.47 and $46.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centauri has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.04168685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

