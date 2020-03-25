Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 125,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641,486. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

