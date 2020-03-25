Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.24. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.