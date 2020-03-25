Centenus Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned 0.08% of Targa Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

