Centenus Global Management LP Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Centenus Global Management LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centenus Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centenus Global Management LP owned 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

FANG traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 1,956,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,831. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

