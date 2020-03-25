Centenus Global Management LP Takes Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,492,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,503 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 2,330,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.