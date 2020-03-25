Centenus Global Management LP Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,510,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $396,564,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,553,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,792. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

