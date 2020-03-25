Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.03% of Century Bancorp worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

CNBKA stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $349.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 735,632 shares in the company, valued at $66,405,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 2,800 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,104.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,220 shares of company stock worth $2,275,802. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.