Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 1,390,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $2,306,874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

