Cfra Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $69.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cfra from $83.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

NYSE:RY traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,610. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

