Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1,215.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $23,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 669,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.