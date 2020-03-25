Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $34,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 1,358,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,869,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.27.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

