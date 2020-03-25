Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Charter Communications worth $234,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $419.40 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $343.15 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.14.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

