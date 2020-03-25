Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Check Cap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,611. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.