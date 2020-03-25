Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $50,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.