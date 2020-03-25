Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 7,013,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $706.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

