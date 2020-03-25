Chefs’ Warehouse Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,435 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,534% compared to the average volume of 149 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,503. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Securities started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

