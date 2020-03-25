Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1,655.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chemed were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $14,008,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chemed by 35.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $4,639,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $368.25 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.65 and a 200-day moving average of $433.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.