Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CC. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 1,606,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,262. Chemours has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Capital Management purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,942,000. Proficio Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $0. Heritage Investors Management boosted its holdings in Chemours by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management now owns 180,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.