Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218,595 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.74% of Chevron worth $1,676,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. 8,374,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,206,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.