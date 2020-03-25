Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. 22,547,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,193,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

