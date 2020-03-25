China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,849 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE LFC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,574. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.