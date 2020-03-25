China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,282,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in China Mobile by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $27,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,808. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

