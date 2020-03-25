Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $868.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $664.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $772.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $808.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.