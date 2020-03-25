Christopher M. Mathieu Buys 5,000 Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,680. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

