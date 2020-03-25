Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,481.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00010815 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $509,837.66 and approximately $26,481.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.04168685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

