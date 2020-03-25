ChronoCoin (CRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $335,691.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $335,691.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

