Chronologic Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $121,607.59 and approximately $255.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,395 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

